Pizza Factory Adds Matt Adams as Regional Vice President

Pizza Factory, a beloved West Coast staple, recently announced the newest addition to its corporate team, welcoming Matt Adams as Regional Vice President.

Joining the team with a wide range of leadership and operational expertise, Adams will be supporting Pizza Factory with managing employee logistics and growth. Having worked on both the franchisee and corporate side, Adams brings a unique perspective that he plans to utilize in his new role.

“Pizza Factory has been a go-to brand for my family for as long as I can remember, which is why it means so much to me to have the opportunity to be a part of their team,” says Adams. “Looking at the brand from a professional standpoint, it is truly cutting-edge and has a long-standing reputation as a legacy brand within the pizza industry. I was attracted to the fact that Pizza Factory has a rich legacy and continues to strategically grow year after year, and am honored to work alongside the brand’s amazing team.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza segment. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start in 2023. From nearly 10 new open locations for the year to launching a new LTO menu item, The BBQ Brisket Pizza and Sandwich, the brand continues to reinforce its position as an icon in the pizza industry.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“Our regional vice president plays an important role in ensuring our restaurant owners are given the tools they need to succeed,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Matt’s extensive operational experience and intense passion for the Pizza Factory brand will be an asset to his role, and I know he will make a large impact on the brand. We have a lot of development in place for the remainder of the year, and I’m confident Matt will play a pivotal role in ensuring efficiency and implementing the company’s vision and goals throughout.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.