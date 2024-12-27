Pizza Factory is ringing in its 40th anniversary of franchising with piping hot incentives. Aimed at accelerating nationwide growth, the West Coast legacy brand is planning to sign 10 new franchise agreements as a part of this program.

The incentive program offers a reduced franchise fee of $15,000 (40% off), 4 months of no royalties, and a reduced royalty of 4% for the following eight months. The program is active now and will run through April 1, 2025. Designed to support new franchisees and encourage growth into new markets, the initiative reflects Pizza Factory’s commitment to its franchisees and reinforces its reputation as a leader within the competitive pizza segment.

“It is amazing to look back at all the entrepreneurial dreams Pizza Factory has made a reality for franchisees over the last 40 years,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “I could not think of a better way to commemorate this incredible milestone than this initiative. This incentive program is about driving growth for new franchisees who are eager to join our family. As a brand, we have a lot in store for 2025 and this incentive program will be an integral part of our upcoming expansion. I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last four decades of franchising and I see an equally exciting next few years on the horizon.”

Pizza Factory has been a force within the industry since it hit the scene over four decades ago. It’s maintained a strong reputation as an iconic pizzeria, known specifically for its family-friendly dining experience, high-quality menu, and strong community ties. Franchisees have been the cornerstone of the brand’s story, deeply committed to the longevity of their restaurants and the brand’s growth. Over the years, Pizza Factory has continued to build on its momentum. In 2024, the brand landed on a number of award rankings including the Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, climbing 50 spots from the year prior.

Looking ahead to the beginning of 2025, and reflecting its strong brand positioning, Pizza Factory plans to open three locations in January in Jackson (CA), Paradise (CA), and Silver Springs (NV). These openings will set the tone for a strong year of restaurant openings, new agreements and more.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand separates itself through quality across its full menu including fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.