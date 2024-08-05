Pizza Factory is adding another location to the California scene with its opening in Modesto on August 7th.

Husband and wife duo, Alex and Jasmin Stewart, have been fans of the Pizza Factory brand for decades; with their backgrounds in social work, sports, restaurant & hospitality and more, the Stewarts are eager to bring the magic of Pizza Factory to Modesto. August 22nd marks their Grand Opening where the first 50 guests in line will receive a free small pizza, a free t-shirt, and a chance to win free pizza for a year. The Grand Opening event will also feature an all-day special of $20 XL three-topping pizzas.

“My husband, Alex, and I have always dreamed of starting a business together, and Pizza Factory stood out to us because of its strong family and community values,” said Jasmin. “We’re excited to bring fresh, flavorful pizza to our community and to be part of the supportive Pizza Factory family. With my background in business management and finance, I am confident in our ability to make this venture a success.”

The couple places a strong importance on community involvement and volunteering, and see their Pizza Factory location as a prime opportunity to further that mission. After years of enjoying the brand as loyal customers, the Stewarts joined a growing group of franchisees whose love for the brand encouraged them to invest in the concept. New locations are popping up in the California area with an opening in Bakersfield and recently signed agreements in Paradise and Sacramento. This is in part to the caliber of the iconic brand, most recently landing on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises list in the best of pizza category.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Stewarts to the Pizza Factory family with the opening of our new location in Modesto,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “It’s incredibly gratifying to see dedicated individuals like Alex and Jasmin embrace our brand and mission. Having started my own journey as a franchisee, I know firsthand the opportunities and rewards that come with it. I’m confident that their passion and commitment will make the Modesto location a thriving part of our community-focused franchise.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.