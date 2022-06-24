Pizza Factory Debuts First Georgia Restaurant

The Peach State is heating up as Pizza Factory’s first Georgia restaurant opened within the Athens community. The new restaurant is favorably located within the Beechwood Shopping Center at 122 Alps Road Unit A.

Pizza Factory, a concept known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, is now bringing its West Coast legacy to Georgia. The Athens restaurant, which is conveniently situated near the University of Georgia, is locally owned and operated by Brandon Broadwell.

“After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens,” says Broadwell. “After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I’ve always been impressed with Pizza Factory’s dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand’s growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I’m honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“After the impressive momentum we’ve seen thus far in 2022, we are ready to continue to capitalize on our growth as we move into Georgia,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Our concept is an awesome addition to any new market, and I can say with certainty that Brandon is the right person to lead our expansion in the Southeast. His determination and seasoned experience with business ownership will help us expand into other key growth markets. Athens is the perfect community for us to debut our concept in Georgia. Located within a happening strip mall and less than ten minutes away from the University of Georgia, I’m confident Brandon will have the utmost success once open.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.