Pizza Factory Debuts in Texas

The Lone Star state is heating up as Pizza Factory’s first Texas restaurant officially opened on November 18 within the Fate community. The new Express model is conveniently located at 131 E Fate Main Pl, within the neighborhood’s downtown.

Pizza Factory is a concept known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations. Now, bringing its West Coast legacy to Texas, the Fate restaurant is locally owned by Mike and Terri Sanchez.

“Our family has been big fans of Pizza Factory for many years and after moving to Fate, we knew almost instantly the brand would fit perfectly within the community,” says Terri Sanchez. “We are so honored to open Pizza Factory’s first Texas location. Entrepreneurship is something Mike and I value closely and given Pizza Factory’s seamless approach to operations, the brand makes the leap into business ownership so easy. We’re confident Pizza Factory will become a staple within our community and are excited to see the brand further expand within the state next year.”

Mike and Terri have a longstanding relationship with Pizza Factory—starting with the beginning of their fandom in their hometown of Filmore, Calif. to owning multiple locations throughout Nevada to now opening a milestone restaurant for the brand in a new state. The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team have always loved Pizza Factory’s community values and see the restaurant forming numerous connections with Fate residents.

In addition to the Fate store, Pizza Factory has signed 20-plus franchise agreements in 2021 thanks to its stellar brand momentum attracting a number of seasoned entrepreneurs. Of these agreements, three are for Texas meaning the Fate restaurant is just the beginning for Pizza Factory’s presence within the Lone Star state.

“I am beyond excited to see our first Texas store open within the Fate community,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Our concept has always thrived in new markets and I see a similar success happening in Fate under the ownership of Mike and Terri. It’s always nice to see Pizza Factory fans become owners but with the Sanchez family specifically, it’s extra special because of their previous ownership in another state. This restaurant is just the beginning for Pizza Factory in Texas as we look to open two more in 2022.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.