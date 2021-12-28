Pizza Factory Development Reaches All-Time High

Pizza Factory fired up its development efforts in 2021, continuously making waves in the restaurant franchise industry each month.

Garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant operators, Pizza Factory signed a total of 12 franchise agreements and expanded its West Coast roots into 11 new markets, three of which marked the brand’s entrance into new states. This upward trend did not stop here for Pizza Factory, as the iconic community-focused pizzeria sold nearly three million pizzas systemwide in 2021.

Pizza Factory also perfected consumer convenience with the launch of its Pizza Factory Express model earlier this year. The new quick-service format catered to the brand’s thriving carryout and delivery business as the new prototype strengthened the brand’s ability to provide a multitude of off-premise dining options. Following the launch, interest for the Express model was immediate and the first new Express prototype location opened in Fate, Texas—the first unit to open in the Lone Star state.

In addition, Pizza Factory signed two other milestone agreements in brand new states: Georgia and Oregon. Other signed agreements were inked to expand their footprint in Southern Calif., the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley, Calif., Texas, Wash. and Ariz.

This brand momentum has not gone unnoticed as Pizza Factory made a number of award lists this year. In fact, Pizza Factory ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, placed in the top 50% on Entrepreneur’s 2021 Top Franchises for Veterans list and was named one of the Top Food & Beverage franchises by Franchise Business Review.

“I’m thrilled with the momentum Pizza Factory experienced this year,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “From introducing our concept to three new states to debuting our new Express model to experiencing our best sales in 12 years, it was definitely a year to remember. All that we accomplished is a testament to our incredible system of corporate team members and new and existing franchisees. We welcomed a number of owners in 2021, most of which were longtime fans of Pizza Factory. It’s exciting to look back on the milestones we hit this year. In 2022, I’m looking forward to seeing our concept continue to thrive and maintaining our reputation as an innovative West Coast pizza icon.”

Rounding out the notable achievements in 2021, Pizza Factory’s Loyalty App, powered by punchh, saw an up-tick in downloads. Designed to enhance online ordering, the app reached more than 64,000 downloads.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.