Pizza Factory to Enter Washington State

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe, announced that it is expanding its Washington State footprint with a new store in the tourist beach town of Ocean Shores, WA. The Ocean Shores franchise is owned and operated by CDH Restaurants LLC, co-founded by Margaret Dawson and Stuart Corcoran, who bring thirty years each in the high-tech industry as well as previous restaurant management experience.

Full-time residents of Grays Harbor County with properties in Ocean Shores and Ocean City, the couple wants to invest in the local economy, create new jobs, and provide excellent customer service along with Pizza Factory’s high-quality products and home-made pizza. Stuart grew up just down the coast in Pacific County, while Margaret has been coming to Ocean Shores for over 50 years. Both always wanted to make the town their forever home and give back to the community at the same time.

“The Ocean Shores community has always held a special place in our hearts, and it was essential that we invest in the community and provide an amazing restaurant experience for the people here,” says Margaret Dawson. “We chose Pizza Factory because of its commitment to small town business and community initiatives combined with their focus on amazing food, high-quality fresh ingredients, delivery service, and technology, such as their mobile app.

The couple plans to use as many locally-sourced products as possible in addition to the trusted Pizza Factory vendors. Two special features to be provided by the Ocean Shores Pizza Factory are a lunch buffet and salad bar and a Pour My Beer self-serve tap wall. They will offer both regional microbrews and national favorite beers, as well as Washington wines and cider.

As part of their focus on investing and working locally, CDH Restaurants is partnering with many local businesses. The restaurant will be located in the previous Alec’s Seafood restaurant, which the couple is leasing from long-time Ocean Shores investors and business owners Ocean Sunset LLC, also a local family business. Aberdeen-based Harbor Architects is managing all aspects of the renovation, including blueprints, interior design, code compliance and overall supervision of the project. The couple chose Rognlins Inc as the general contractor due to their experience in restaurant construction and their partnerships with local subcontractors and workers.

“Pizza Factory prides itself on our community-centered culture, and we’re thrilled to see new franchisees like Margaret and Stuart resonate with our brand values,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Continuing to expand our brand, especially in one of our growth markets, is always exciting. I believe given the duo’s experience in start-ups and restaurant operations, they will continue to cultivate relationships with the community that will make our brand a well-known staple, and local hangout spot for many.”

With over 120 Pizza Factory restaurants and growing fast, the company maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, craft beer, wine and more. In addition to its expansion in Washington State, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking operators to develop nationwide.

“As the Pizza Factory motto goes, we truly want this to “Be Awesome” for Ocean Shores and the surrounding communities,” emphasizes Margaret Dawson. The Ocean Shores Pizza Factory is scheduled to open May 2022.