Pizza Factory Heats Up Franchise Growth

Pizza Factory is continuing to dial up the heat in the restaurant franchise industry as the west coast-based pizzeria grows rapidly into new markets. Garnering attention for its multiple innovative buildout options and positive-trending sales performances, the brand is attracting experienced multi-unit operators to develop with and has a number of record-breaking achievements to celebrate with its existing owners.

Entering a new wave of growth in 2021, Pizza Factory has signed 11 franchise agreements since January. Within these deals, the brand initiated the development of its first stores in Texas and Georgia thanks to two longtime Pizza Factory fans turned franchisees. Both stores are expected to open before the end of 2021.

Existing franchisees are also reaping the rewards of the piping hot pizza industry. From the start of 2021 to May, Pizza Factory’s companywide year-to-date sales were the best in the brand’s history dating back to 2012. A driver for these soaring sales is the Pizza Factory Loyalty App, powered by Punchh. Through the app and its ability to ease customer’s mobile ordering experience, Pizza Factory showed a 182% increase in year-over-year Loyalty sales followed by a 93% increase in app visits.

In addition to these systemwide stats, a number of Pizza Factory restaurants were up in single month sales and year-to-date numbers. In May, 47 Pizza Factory stores had the best single month of sales in their history, dating back to 2012. In tandem with this incredible milestone, 2021 year-to-date sales for 63 locations were the highest ever.

“Our vibrant restaurant concept and incredible owners have once again cemented our reputation as an icon in the pizza space,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “The rise in sales that our restaurants have experienced in just the first half of 2021 is a testament to our innovation as a brand. From a new Express model that caters to off-premise dining to landmark signed agreements in brand new markets to memorable award rankings, Pizza Factory will no doubt continue this momentum into the second-half of the year.”

This March marked the successful opening of the brand’s first new Express model in Fresno, California. A smaller quick-service format, the model aims to provide additional opportunities for existing franchisees to become multi-unit operators and for restaurant veterans to diversify their portfolio with Pizza Factory.

Rounding out the notable achievements at the midway point of 2021, Pizza Factory was recently named one of the Top Food & Beverage franchises by Franchise Business Review (FBR). Coming in as one of just 30 franchise companies to reach this recognition, Pizza Factory also welcomed the title as one of the Top Franchises for Women by FBR.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.