Pizza Factory Holds Grand Opening in Ocean Shores, Washington

Pizza Factory Ocean Shores is holding its grand opening today, bringing excitement from locals and tourists alike. The day started with a special ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by Grays Harbor and Ocean Shores dignitaries as well as corporate executives from Pizza Factory. The latest franchise in Pizza Factory’s growing base of restaurants will feature a delectable menu of homemade pizzas, salads, pastas, and sandwiches.

“Pizza Factory Ocean Shores and its franchise owners are exactly the type of enthusiastic and locally-invested entrepreneurs and investors we are working to attract and support in Grays Harbor County overall and in Ocean Shores specifically, and we look forward to supporting their success” said Lynnette Buffington, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Grays Harbor, a county organization that functions both as a regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. Pizza Factory Ocean Shores is a member of both Greater Grays Harbor and the Washington Hospitality Association.

The franchise is owned and operated by locals Margaret Dawson and Stuart Corcoran, under their company CDH Restaurants LLC. To date, the restaurant has hired more than 25 employees, nearly all residents of Ocean Shores. Pizza Factory Ocean Shores has emphasized its diversity and inclusion hiring practices, welcoming employees across generations, ethnicities, military background, and experience. The restaurant management is also working with several local non-profits and the local school district to use their business to raise money and support for these organizations and their missions.

CDH Restaurants / Pizza Factory Ocean Shores wants to thank the following Grays Harbor companies for making this day possible as well as highlight the local businesses the restaurant is partnering with:

● City of Ocean Shores

● State of Washington

● Grays Harbor County

● Greater Grays Harbor

● Washington Hospitality Association

● Ocean Sunset LLC

● Rognlins Inc

● Harbor Architects

● Computer Creations NW

● Rosenbach Plumbing

● MB Electric

● Rey-com Inc

● Coast Communications

● Rubinstein’s Flooring

● DL Henricksen

● Todd Robinson Painting (TRP)

● Robbins Air Inc.

● Myers Food Service Equipment

● Red Dot Seating

● Ned Piatt, RN Acoustic

● Food Services Inc.

● Olympic Eagle Distributing

● Fort George Brewery & Distribution

● Hoquiam Brewery

● Prime Wine & Spirits Washington

● McHugh’s Furniture

● Webstaurant Store

CDH Restaurants and Pizza Factory Ocean Shores also wants to recognize and thank the Quinault Indian Nation.

You can order online at https://www.pizzafactory.com/oceanshores/ or by downloading the Pizza Factory Rewards mobile app on the Apple or Android marketplaces, and follow Pizza Factory Ocean Shores on Facebook or Instagram.