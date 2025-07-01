Pizza Factory, a beloved West Coast pizza brand, announced today that franchisees Steve and Sandy Addison have officially taken on ownership of the beloved Suncrest location.

Steve’s early experience managing a Wendy’s gave him a strong understanding of franchising, and after transitioning to Pizza Factory, he managed the Deer Park location for several years. In 2008, an opportunity arose to purchase that location, and the Addisons seized the chance to become Pizza Factory franchisees.This acquisition gave them a strong background in the restaurant industry and a passion for community connection. Their commitment to delivering hometown hospitality quickly made the store a local favorite, setting the stage for expansion. From there, they purchased the Medical Lake location, continuing to foster a welcoming, family-friendly environment, and now, they’re expanding their Pizza Factory portfolio into Suncrest.

“We’ve lived outside of Spokane since 2001, so this area means a lot to us,” said Sandy. “We’re down the road from Suncrest and already know so many of the families there; it felt like a natural fit to take over this Pizza Factory. We’re looking forward to being hands-on and continuing to build a business that’s truly part of the community.”

The Addisons are aiming to expand Suncrest’s hours to open the space up to the neighborhood for a longer period of time. Their goal is to create a welcoming spot where families can gather not just for dinner, but throughout the day. By extending the hours, they hope to better serve the community’s needs and strengthen Pizza Factory’s role as a true local hub.

“Steve and Sandy are franchisees who always stand out to me,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “They share the family-focused, legacy values that are so deeply ingrained in Pizza Factory. They’re passionate about getting involved outside of the restaurant, supporting local schools and showing up for sporting events. We’re excited to see them uphold these same values at the Suncrest location.”

The Suncrest restaurant features Pizza Factory’s signature menu, including fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, salads, and more, served in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant also offers catering services, providing a convenient option for events and gatherings.

With this new ownership in Suncrest, Pizza Factory continues its mission of bringing its high-quality offerings and community-driven values to more hometowns across the country. Known for its “We Toss ’Em, They’re Awesome” motto, Pizza Factory remains a staple in over 100 towns, delivering great food and an inviting atmosphere.