Pizza Factory Inks Deal to Expand in Oakland

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, announced its latest signed agreement to further expand in Oakland, California. Gagandeep Cheema & Yadvir Kaur, current owners of the It’s A Grind Coffee Shop in Oakland, will soon bring a Pizza Factory Express model to the community.



Cheema and Kaur’s first Pizza Factory location will be located at 2521 Seminary Ave, within the same strip mall as their existing business, and the new restaurant is set to open in the fall of 2022.



“We’ve seen great success operating out of Oakland and when we were looking for our next business venture, Pizza Factory stood out to us instantly. The pizzeria is well-known throughout California and offers great ties to the community, making it the perfect investment choice for us,” says Kaur. “Pizza Factory’s new Express design was an ideal model for us given its focus on off-premise dining which matched the operations of our existing business. We’re excited to bring another Pizza Factory to Oakland and expand our presence within the community.”



After leaving the engineering and dentistry fields, Cheema and Kaur wanted to make a difference in their communities and enhancing the local business scene in Oakland. After opening an It’s A Grind Coffee shop in 2017, the pair enjoyed the people it connected them with and wanted to further invest in their community by opening a Pizza Factory location, a brand they knew and loved.



“We are thrilled to have Gagen and Yadvir join our Pizza Factory family and continue to strengthen our presence within Oakland,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “The duo is a great addition to our brand with their proven track record as entrepreneurs and I am excited to see them prosper as our newest operators in the Oakland area. With Gagen and Yadvir’s previous business success and operations expertise, I’m confident that our concept will thrive in Oakland.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.