Pizza Factory Inks Deal to Grow in Texas

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, announced today its newest agreement to further develop in Texas, this time in the Gilmer/Longview area.

Following the brand’s milestone announcement to open its first Texas location within the Fate community, Pizza Factory caught the eye of experienced restauranteurs, Ken and Kelly Wells. The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team were attracted to the reputable pizzeria for its fresh, quality ingredients and its focus on community connections. Eager to be a part of the West Coast legend’s recent momentum in the Southeast, the Wells will soon open their restaurant in the Gilmer/Longview area.

“Kelly and I have always had a strong foothold within the restaurant industry and with each of us housing 30-plus years of experience within the space, we always knew becoming restaurant owners was in our future,” says Ken Wells. “While searching for a brand to partner with, Pizza Factory stuck out to us not only for its fresh products and family values, but also for the opportunity it presented for growth. Texas is a new market for Pizza Factory and we cannot be more excited to introduce the awesome concept to Gilmer and other nearby communities.”

Ken has been operating restaurants since he was 15 years old with notable brands such as Burger King, Tony Roma’s and more. Kelly also has decades of experience on the managerial side, working for IHOP and a variety of other brands. The ownership duo are respected operational experts in their own rights, making them a dynamic team to open Pizza Factory in the Gilmer/Longview area.

“Texas is an attractive market for our brand and we’re beyond excited to have our second restaurant within the state solidified,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “The Wells align with our brand values perfectly and given their extensive backgrounds with restaurant operations, I’m confident they are the right partners to expand our name in East Texas. Our growing footprint is a testament to our proven business model and I’m excited to see where Pizza Factory lands next in Texas and beyond.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, craft beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.