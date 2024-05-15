Pizza Factory, the West Coast legacy brand, announced a recently signed agreement to bring a new location to Paradise.

The new location will be owned by father and son duo, Barry and Bartev Avakian, who each have extensive experience supporting and managing retail locations in recent decades. Through this new Pizza Factory, the duo hopes to offer a beacon of hope and revitalization to a town that has undergone struggles with wildfire devastation.

“I used to frequent Pizza Factory as a child in Idaho, and I loved the wholesome nature of the brand,” says Bartev Avakian. “Having a background working at pizza establishments along with my nostalgic appreciation for Pizza Factory, joining the brand was a no-brainer. Operating my own business has been one of the most fulfilling phases of my life as I can directly see the positive impact had on the people I encounter each day. Having grown up in Paradise and witnessing the aftermath of recent wildfires has broken my heart, and I want our restaurant to help the town recover by providing a warm, friendly environment for families to share a meal.”

Pizza Factory stands out as a leader in the pizza segment, showcasing remarkable growth over the years. Its continued success is evident, as it secured a spot on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list at the start of 2024, surging 50 spots from the year prior to #373.

“We’ve grown a great deal thanks to our tight-knit bonds with our franchisees, and we are thrilled to see Barry and Bartev join the brand,” says Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “They are a fantastic addition and we eagerly anticipate their location opening as they begin their journey in Paradise.”

Including multiple fast-casual prototypes, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.