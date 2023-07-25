Pizza Factory Names Jenny Oliveira Director of Brand Culture

Pizza Factory, a renowned pizza franchise, announced the appointment of Jenny Oliveira as the Director of Brand Culture to the corporate team.

Drawing from an impressive background with over three decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, Oliveira brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for fostering strong brand connections. Throughout her career, she oversaw numerous high-level projects and developed a strong understanding of the importance of delivering exceptional service. Oliveira will be supporting Pizza Factory to ensure that the brand is aligned to its core values, strengthen its culture and enhance consumer experiences. Her unique perspective, gained through her front and back-of-the-house experiences, will be instrumental to the success of the brand moving forward and elevate its “be awesome” mission.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a member of the Pizza Factory team,” says Oliveira. “The brand’s authenticity, impactful community involvement and unwavering dedication to its franchisees truly resonated with me from the beginning. After working alongside and having many conversations with fellow corporate team members, my belief in the brand was solidified and I immediately knew this is where I needed to be. I’m eager to connect with the customer base, get out into the field and share Pizza Factory’s awesome culture with our fans.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza segment. On the heels of an impressive year of development and now opening nearly 10 locations already in 2023, the brand continues to reinforce its position as an icon in the pizza industry.

“Jenny joining our team as our new Director of Brand Culture is an exciting milestone for Pizza Factory,” says Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “With her heartfelt approach and deep understanding of our values and “be awesome” mentality, we are confident that Jenny will play a pivotal role in elevating the brand’s identity and culture. We look forward to the positive contributions she will make to the communities we proudly serve.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.