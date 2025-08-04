Pizza Factory, the legacy West Coast pizzeria franchise with a 40-year history of serving hometown communities, has named Lisa Roscoe as its new Chief Executive Officer. Known for her dynamic background in legal, real estate, and franchise development, Roscoe takes the reins at a pivotal time in the brand’s evolution, following its recent acquisition by Wonder Franchises.

Her appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pizza Factory under the leadership of Wonder Franchises, a brand platform dedicated to nurturing established, community-focused franchise systems. With Roscoe at the helm, Pizza Factory is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, hands-on franchisee support, and thoughtful brand growth, while staying true to the values that have defined the brand for decades. Following former CEO MJ Riva’s long-standing and impactful leadership, Roscoe continues her approach with humility, authenticity, and a genuine care for franchisees and the communities they serve. Mary Jane Riva will stay on as a trusted advisor to Lisa and the Wonder Franchises team.

“My goal is to build on what makes Pizza Factory special while reinforcing the systems and standards that support long-term growth,” said Roscoe. “There’s so much heart here. I want to protect that, elevate it, and ensure our franchisees feel supported every step of the way. That means listening closely, investing in innovation, and making sure every initiative we roll out is designed to help our restaurants thrive.”

Roscoe brings a seasoned, yet approachable leadership style shaped by her time at major restaurant brands and in the media industry. She has held development and legal roles at emerging franchise concepts like St. Louis Bar & Grill and multinational brands like Tim Horton’s. Drawn to Pizza Factory’s relationship-based franchise model and legacy of community leadership, Roscoe is taking steps to engage directly with the 80 franchise owners across the system. Immediate priorities include strengthening franchisee relationships, refining operational systems, elevating brand standards, and investing in local store marketing and community engagement.

“Lisa is exactly the kind of leader I had hoped would step into this role; she’s thoughtful, approachable, and genuinely invested in supporting our franchisees,” said Mary Jane Riva, former CEO of Pizza Factory. “She brings the right blend of experience and heart to guide Pizza Factory through its next phase of growth, and I have full confidence in her ability to honor the legacy we’ve built while moving the brand forward with clarity and purpose.”

For prospective franchisees, Roscoe’s appointment signals an exciting moment to join the brand. With strong unit economics, a flexible store footprint, and hands-on training, Pizza Factory is designed to empower local leaders to own a business they can be proud of, without sacrificing authenticity or quality. Roscoe ushers in a new era for Pizza Factory while preserving the hometown values and hands-on ownership model that have made the brand a fixture in communities for over 40 years.

“To get someone as talented as Lisa, who also has so much relevant experience, is a huge win for Pizza Factory,” said Adam Lewin, CEO of Wonder Franchises. “She has a unique ability to balance operational discipline with genuine, people-first leadership. Her track record in franchising is exceptional, and her passion for this industry shines through. Lisa’s leadership is exactly what we need to build on the strong foundation Mary Jane developed and to reach new heights.”