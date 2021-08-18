Pizza Factory to Open Express Unit in Orange County

Pizza Factory is expanding its presence within its home state of California thanks to pizza industry veteran, Tim Nguyen.

As a West Coast legend with 100-plus locations, Nguyen joins the brand with a desire to strengthen Pizza Factory’s hometown vibe and innovative operations by opening an Express restaurant in the heart of Orange County. The Pizza Factory Express quick-service model will bring delivery and carry-out ordering options to the Orange County community. The new restaurant is expected to open before the end of 2021 with Pizza Factory’s fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizzas and diverse menu offerings.

“I’ve always had a love for the pizza space and knew I wanted to open my own pizzeria one day,” says Nguyen. “Upon searching for a brand to become an owner with, Pizza Factory stood out to me because of its freshly prepared products, community connections and attractive build out options. I instantly saw the brand’s potential for growth and the opportunity owners have to become multi-unit operators, which is something I’m definitely excited about. Pizza Factory’s executive team was another indicator that I made the right choice with ownership given their strong focus on franchisee support. I’m very familiar with the delivery and carry-out operations and see a ton of opportunity with Pizza Factory’s Express model. I’m confident it will do well in the Orange County market.”

Nguyen has a longstanding history in Orange County as a seasoned pizza professional. Bringing 25-plus years of management experience at various Domino’s restaurants, Nguyen will bring an understanding of operations, for Express models specifically, and a focus on great customer service to his Pizza Factory location.

“As a ‘pizza-preneur’ myself, it’s really exciting to see an operator like Tim who has worked for numerous pizza chains join our Pizza Factory family,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “His ability to seamlessly run a pizzeria is evident and his emphasis on community involvement and customer satisfaction is undoubtably matched with our brand values. The Express model is a great fit for Tim and I see the restaurant performing really well in Orange County as quick-service, high-quality food meets the market’s needs. I’m eager to see Tim make his ownership debut with our brand and expand our reach in the Southern California market.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing across the nation with a special development focus on infill in the West and further expansion in the Southeast.