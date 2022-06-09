Pizza Factory Opens 10th Store in Washington

Pizza Factory’s footprint is continuing to grow in Washington with its 10th restaurant in the state opening within the Woodland community on June 1. Conveniently located at 1227 N Goerig St, entrepreneurial duo and sisters, Becky and Michele, are running the new location as owners.

Known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, Pizza Factory’s West Coast legacy in Washington is being reinforced with strong operators like the Becky and Michele. As experienced restauranteurs, Becky and Michele have more than 40 years of combined experience within the industry. Both have been involved with Pizza Factory for a number of years, with Becky also owning and operating the Coupeville store for the past 17 years.

“Pizza Factory has always been a brand I admired with their commitment to quality products and the whole dynamic of the franchise system, specifically with the corporate support provided,” says Michele. “In watching my sister operate her store for nearly two decades and the success she’s seen, I knew this was a concept that would benefit Woodland, the community I currently reside in. The brand’s core values and the emphasis placed on strong relationships resonate with our family and I’m thrilled to finally open our doors and be a part of the Pizza Factory family.”

In addition to the Woodland store, Pizza Factory has over 125 locations either open or in development across the country. In Washington specifically, Pizza Factory opened a location in Ocean Shores earlier this year and will soon open in Redmond. This stellar brand momentum has continued to attract multi-unit operators and seasoned franchise partners with no signs of slowing down into the second half of 2022.

“We’ve had an impressive start to the year, especially with new store openings,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Our development in Washington is growing with interest from new and existing franchisees reaching an all-time high. Our latest opening in Woodland with Becky and Michele has been key to our growth and its always rewarding to see existing franchisees continue to show interest in reinvesting in our brand. The entrepreneurial sister duo both have years of industry experience and I’m confident their dedication to community initiatives and seamless approach to operations will lead to success at this new store.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.