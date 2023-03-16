Pizza Factory Opens in Clovis, California

Pizza Factory continues to add to its California footprint, reinforcing its legacy as a West Coast icon with a new restaurant opening in Clovis.

The Clovis restaurant is the brand’s fourth opening of the year and aims to be a permanent go-to spot for the quickly expanding community. Conveniently located at 3771 E Shaw Ave suite 101, the restaurant opened on March 9.

The new restaurant is owned by Sukhbir and Pavenjit Dhillon, California natives who are experienced professionals in both accounting and the restaurant operations field. Having been involved in the circuit for over 20 years, the pair were looking for flexibility and support in their next venture. As a brand overall, Pizza Factory was the perfect fit for the duo, who are both fans of countless menu items.

“We’re thrilled to be adding the Clovis restaurant to the awesome lineup of Pizza Factory locations spread across our home state of California,” says Pavenjit Dhillon. “To have the opportunity to be a part of this standout organization that truly cares about each location and its operators is a huge honor. Not to mention the pizza is outstanding, and the atmosphere makes the customer eager to return. I’m excited for the Clovis community to have the perfect spot to get together with friends and family and enjoy some delicious food.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza industry. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start to 2023. Pizza Factory recently landed on the coveted Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year. In addition, the Clovis location is the brand’s fourth opening in the early months of 2023, with another two restaurants set to open before the end of Q1.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“It is a great feeling to know that many of our franchisees, including the Dhillon’s, hold Pizza Factory at such high standards, share our unique vision and place their complete trust in us as a brand,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Sukbir and Pavanjit’s experience and drive bring so much to the table, and in turn will help to make this new restaurant a very special gathering place for a new loyal following in Clovis.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.