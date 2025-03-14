Pizza Factory, a beloved West Coast pizza brand, announced the opening of its newest location in Jackson, California, on February 26th situated at 525 CA-49 Jackson, CA 95642.

This marks the fourth Pizza Factory location for experienced franchisees Gurdeep Bains and his partner TJ Dhaliwal, who also operate locations in Rio Vista, Valley Springs and Winters.

“Bringing Pizza Factory to Jackson is a significant milestone for our family,” said Bains. “We’ve seen firsthand how much these restaurants mean to the communities we serve, and we’re thrilled to bring the same great food and family-friendly environment to Jackson. Our goal set the gold standard for service with Pizza Factory. We strive to bring the highest quality experience to guests and aim to expand this outlook across all our locations.”

Bains and Dhaliwal bring a wealth of experience with Pizza Factory to the table, having opened their locations in Valley Springs and Winters before taking on ownership in Rio Vista and now introducing Jackson. These California staples have made significant impacts on their communities and Jackson is poised to bring a new family-friendly necessity to the area. Their approach focuses on fostering community connections and delivering exceptional customer service.

“We’re incredibly proud of Bains and Dhaliwal as they open their fourth Pizza Factory location,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Their dedication to the brand and commitment to creating inviting spaces for families and neighbors perfectly align with our values. We’re confident the Jackson location will be another fantastic addition to their growing portfolio and to the Pizza Factory family.”

The Jackson location will feature Pizza Factory’s signature menu, including fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, salads, and more, served in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant also offers catering services, providing a convenient option for events and gatherings. As part of its continued growth, Pizza Factory offers flexible prototypes for franchisees, ranging from compact delivery and curbside models to larger dine-in spaces with dining sections, arcade areas, banquet rooms, and big-screen TVs.

With its expansion into Jackson, Pizza Factory continues its mission of bringing its high-quality offerings and community-driven values to more hometowns across the country. Known for its “We Toss ’Em, They’re Awesome” motto, Pizza Factory remains a staple in over 100 communities, delivering great food and an inviting atmosphere.