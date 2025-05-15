Pizza Factory announced the opening of its newest California location in Lotus, situated along the historic California State Route 49 at 7310 CA-49.

The new restaurant officially opened on May 12 and serves as a destination for the Lotus community to enjoy the brand’s iconic hand-tossed pizzas and hometown hospitality. A lively stop for travelers headed to the Sierra Nevada Mountains and known for its close-knit community ties with local businesses, Pizza Factory is the latest to open in time for peak tourism season. Spearheading this opening is local owner-operator Dan Neher, who is an existing operator with Pizza Factory.

“Since joining Pizza Factory in 2004, I’ve experienced unwavering support from the team every step of the way,” said Neher. “I’ve made a name for the brand in each of the communities we’ve touched, and it’s incredibly fulfilling to enter this new market. We’re hoping to be a reliable destination for the Lotus neighborhood to gather and experience fresh, community-centric service.”

Accompanied on this endeavor is Dan’s wife Alesha Neher, a lifelong El Dorado County resident, and administration specialist Ashley Deaver. With the Nehers’ hands-on approach and Deaver’s skillset, Pizza Factory’s Lotus location is poised for strong community connection and steady momentum.

“Watching Dan grow throughout the years has been a true privilege,” said MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “His ability to take Pizza Factory’s values and essence everywhere he goes is a sign of a true entrepreneur. We’re looking forward to serving the Lotus community and further bolstering our presence in California.”

The Lotus location will feature Pizza Factory’s signature menu, including fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, salads, and more, served in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant also offers catering services, providing a convenient option for events and gatherings. As part of its continued growth, Pizza Factory offers flexible prototypes for franchisees, ranging from compact delivery and curbside models to larger dine-in spaces with dining sections, arcade areas, banquet rooms, and big-screen TVs.

The Lotus opening represents another milestone in Pizza Factory’s aggressive expansion efforts. The brand continues to attract franchisees across the country with its flexible models and commitment to quality and community.