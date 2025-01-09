Pizza Factory, the West Coast legacy pizza brand, announced the opening of its newest location in Paradise, California situated at 5835 Clark Rd. Paradise, CA 95969

The new restaurant officially opened on January 9 and is owned and operated by father and son duo Barry and Bartev Avakian, who bring decades of retail management and community engagement experience to the venture. The Avakians are deeply connected to Paradise and aim to provide a welcoming space for families as the town continues its revitalization efforts following wildfire devastation.

“Opening a Pizza Factory in Paradise has been a long-awaited honor for our family,” said Bartev Avakian. “This town has been through so much, and we’re eager to contribute to its rebuilding efforts by creating a space where neighbors and families can come together over great food. We want this restaurant to be more than just a place to eat—it’s about community, connection, and creating new memories in a hometown we deeply love.”

The Avakians bring a wealth of experience to their Pizza Factory business. Barry has spent over three decades in retail, honing his skills in management and customer service. Bartev has nearly 20 years of experience as a retail manager for one of the largest auto parts warehouses in the county and has a deep passion for connecting with customers. Plus, having grown up in Paradise and witnessing the challenges the town has faced, the Avakians are determined to give back to their community through this new location.

“We are proud to see Barry and Bartev bring Pizza Factory to Paradise,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Their deep roots in the community and passion for creating a welcoming space make them the perfect franchisees to introduce our brand to this town. Paradise has been through so much, and we’re proud to support the Avakians as they help bring a sense of renewal and connection to the area through great food and community-focused values.”

The Paradise location will feature Pizza Factory’s signature menu, including fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, salads, and more, served in a family-friendly setting. The restaurant also offers catering services, providing a convenient option for events and gatherings. As part of its continued growth, Pizza Factory offers flexible prototypes for franchisees, ranging from compact delivery and curbside models to larger dine-in spaces with dining sections, arcade areas, banquet rooms, and big-screen TVs.

The Paradise opening represents another milestone in Pizza Factory’s aggressive expansion efforts. The brand continues to attract franchisees across the country with its flexible models and commitment to quality and community.