Pizza Factory Opens in Redding, California

Pizza Factory continues to add to its California footprint, reinforcing its legacy as a West Coast icon with a new restaurant opening in Redding.

The Redding restaurant marks the brand’s seventh opening of the year and aims to be a permanent go-to spot for the quickly expanding community. Conveniently located at 536 N. Market St., the restaurant is set to open on August 24.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Alicia and Carlos Pizano, California natives who are experienced in the restaurant operations field. Having owned the Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake for more than 4 years, the pair fell in love with the brand and knew they wanted to expand to a neighboring town.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Pizza Factory brand to Redding, especially in such a historic and colorful location,” says Alicia Pizano. “Pizza Factory holds a special place in our hearts, and we are passionate about maintaining the family operated element that has made the brand so important today. We view this new location as a chance to expand the existing legacy of the brand and translate our community involvement initiatives to the Redding community.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza segment. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start in 2023. Nearing 10 new open locations for the year, the brand continues to reinforce its reputation as an icon in the pizza industry.

“It is a great feeling to know that many of our franchises, including the Pizano’s, hold Pizza Factory at such high standards and express continued interest in growing alongside us,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Alicia and Carlos’s drive and passion for their community will help to make this new restaurant in Redding a popular dining destination.”