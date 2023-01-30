Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California

Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26.

Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.

Yanez and Martinez are experienced restauranteurs who signed an agreement to develop five Pizza Factory locations in Riverside County. The duo also operates 20 Wingstop locations throughout southern California under their restaurant development group, Fresh Up Restaurants, with their 21st set to open next month. With extensive knowledge of developing and operating successful restaurants, the entrepreneurs are eager to open their first Pizza Factory in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.

“We invested in Pizza Factory for many reasons, but primarily because people love the quality food and culture of the brand,” says Yanez. “Pizza Factory has entered a league of its own within the pizza industry, and has established such a huge presence in California that we’re excited to be building on with our new location in Orangecrest. We’re very familiar with the restaurant scene in southern California with our existing restaurants and know that our new pizzeria will have the same success.”

The Orangecrest opening is the first of the year for Pizza Factory, which follows an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022. The notable achievements for the brand do not stop there as Pizza Factory recently landed on the coveted Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“Pizza Factory has grown over the years because of our dedicated fans and most recently with seasoned franchisees like Larry and Jesus,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “They have both experience in running successful restaurants and a love for the Pizza Factory brand, which we value in our owners. We know that their excitement for our brand and the joy our food brings to our customers is going to make their new Orangecrest location a success, and our team is looking forward to continuing to grow alongside them.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.