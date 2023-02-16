Pizza Factory Opens in Rocklin, California

Pizza Factory continues to add to its California footprint, reinforcing its legacy as a West Coast icon with a new restaurant recently opening in Rocklin.

The Rocklin restaurant is the brand’s second opening of the year and is owned and operated by SKYS Ventures. Conveniently located at 6671 Blue Oaks Blvd, the restaurant officially opened on February 9.

Among the SKYS Ventures group are experienced software engineers and financial professionals. The Rocklin location is their first with Pizza Factory, but they have plans to expand their location count with the brand in the future. With a passion for entrepreneurship and extensive business knowledge, the group was eager to open their first Pizza Factory and make their mark on the Rocklin community.

“The anticipation for our restaurant from the Rocklin community has been growing, and we are thrilled to have officially opened our doors,” says a representative with SKYS Ventures. “We were originally drawn to the brand for its high-quality ingredients and loyal fanbase. Then, throughout the opening process, corporate’s role was nothing short of supportive, which solidified our desire to continue growing with the brand. Pizza Factory has an established reputation in California and we’re confident our Rocklin location will experience the same success the brand has achieved for many years.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza industry. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start to 2023. Last month, Pizza Factory landed on the coveted Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year and opened its first restaurant of the year in Riverside, CA. Now with the opening of Rocklin, Pizza Factory is expected to open another three restaurants in Q1.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“We’ve been growing in California for almost four decades now and continuing to open new locations in the state today is quite the accomplishment,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “The Sacramento metropolitan area has been a key growth market for Pizza Factory and Rocklin is the perfect addition for our brand. We’re looking forward to seeing the operator’s success with opening this restaurant and to their continued growth with our brand.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.