Pizza Factory, the West Coast legacy brand, announced the opening of a new location in Bakersfield set to officially open on June 12.

Andrew Kim, the local owner and operator of the Bakersfield restaurant, is eager to open this new establishment in his hometown. Situated at 4200 Stine Road, Suite F, Andrew hopes to take this food-loving town by storm, introducing it to Pizza Factory’s fresh, quality menu.

The Bakersfield’s Pizza Factory will host its official grand opening event on June 27 at 11:00 a.m. Exclusively during the grand opening event, the first 50 guests in line will receive a free small pizza, a free t-shirt, and a chance to win free pizza for a year. The grand opening event will also feature an all-day special of $20 XL three-topping pizzas.

“I grew up in Bakersfield, and I am thrilled to officially open a Pizza Factory within this town that I know so well,” said Andrew. “I operate other restaurants in the area so I’m well-equipped with the skills needed to run a successful business. I knew I wanted to expand my restaurant ownership in Bakersfield, and Pizza Factory was really an obvious choice given it is a fantastic and well-respected brand in California.”

Andrew has decades of experience in the restaurant industry as he owns several Flame Broiler locations. Having opened his first restaurant in 2010, his seasoned expertise in operations will serve him well in this next venture with Pizza Factory.

“We’re honored to have an experienced restaurant owner and operator like Andrew join our brand,” said Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “He’s familiar with what it takes to be successful in Bakersfield and will no doubt open his new restaurant with enthusiasm from the community.”

Including multiple fast-casual prototypes, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine, and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.