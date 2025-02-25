The International Franchise Association (IFA) has recognized Jeff Chew as a recipient of its 2024 Franchisee of the Year award, an honor bestowed upon top franchisees from brands across industries nationwide and around the world. This prestigious award was presented at the 65th IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, highlighting franchise owners who exemplify excellence in business operations, community service, and brand commitment.

Chew’s 35-year journey with Pizza Factory is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to his community. Originally a master auto technician, Chew’s career took an unexpected yet transformative turn in 1990 when he was offered the opportunity to open a Pizza Factory franchise in Susanville, California. Determined to seize the moment, he took a leap of faith, mortgaging his home and investing everything into building his business. His dedication has since led him to bring the brand to other markets, including Janesville, solidifying his presence in the region.

“For two decades, I committed myself to establishing and growing my location,” said Chew. “It wasn’t always easy, but my dedication paid off, turning my Pizza Factory location into a thriving cornerstone of the community. Over the years, I’ve embraced the evolving landscape of the brand, adopting new technology and modernized systems that have helped propel my business forward.”

Beyond his dedication as a franchisee, Jeff has been a steadfast advocate for community engagement. His contributions to local school lunch programs reflect his deep-rooted belief in giving back to the communities he serves. His passion for mentorship has helped guide future franchisees, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines Pizza Factory.

“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody the American Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities, and show what it means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognize these entrepreneurs with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salute them for their tireless efforts to lift up all those they serve.”

With approximately 830,000 franchised businesses across the U.S. providing nearly 9 million jobs and generating over $896 billion in economic output, franchisees like Jeff Chew play a crucial role in driving economic growth and community support. His recognition as Franchisee of the Year is a testament to his impact, both within Pizza Factory and in the broader franchise industry.