Pizza Factory Partners with GiftAMeal

GiftAMeal, an innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need, announces their newest restaurant partnership with Pizza Factory. The 109-unit pizza franchise, based on the West Coast, serves California, Texas, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

With a “community first” mindset, Pizza Factory has stayed true to its mission for over 30 years. Hardworking owners and staff, family-friendly dining, and their high-quality product make them a hometown pizzeria in every neighborhood they’re in. Their menu includes specialty pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, salads, pastas, wings, and desserts.

With previous and ongoing charitable partnerships with organizations like No Kid Hungry, Vet Fran, One Tree Planted, and No Bully Zone, Pizza Factory prioritizes giving back to those they serve.

Pizza Factory’s partnership with GiftAMeal will continue to spread the restaurant’s goal to provide guests with opportunities to support their local community. For each customer photo shared, GiftAMeal donates to a local food bank near that Pizza Factory location to cover the cost of distributing 1 meal’s worth of healthy groceries to a neighborhood pantry.

"We’re thrilled to team up with GiftAMeal. Our partnership represents a rewarding collaboration, fueled by a shared commitment to making a difference,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “At Pizza Factory, we believe that great food has the power to bring people together and create lasting memories. GiftAMeal is the perfect bridge and fosters a sense of social responsibility to all who participate. We look forward to having a tangible impact within our communities and to those in need.”

GiftAMeal is now partnered with over 700 restaurants in 35 states. GiftAMeal has provided 1,500,000 meals to date, which totals 1.8 million pounds of food across 75 food banks.