Pizza Factory Readies for Record Growth

Pizza Factory hand-tossed its dough up to new heights in the first half of 2022 with incredible development numbers and award rankings, reinforcing its leading industry reputation.

The iconic West Coast brand signed a total of 11 franchise agreements with experienced operators in markets across the country including Levon, Texas, Southern and Central, Calif., Redmond and Woodland, Wash. and Mesa, Ariz. These double-digit agreements nearly surpass the brand’s 12 franchise agreements in all of 2021, marking a new wave of growth for the award-winning pizzeria.

Continuing to expand its roots into new markets, including the brand’s entrance into the state of Georgia with its latest opening in Athens, Pizza Factory also welcomed esteemed multi-unit operators through a three-unit agreement and with another group through a five-unit agreement. The franchisees behind the brand’s milestone five-unit agreement were Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, multi-brand franchisees with 20 Wing Stop locations. Pizza Factory also added to its corporate support team with the addition of Andrew Winston as the brand’s franchise business coach, based in Texas.

Topping it off, the brand was recognized with several notable industry awards. Starting off the year on a strong note, Pizza Factory ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. Following this, Pizza Factory landed on a number of lists from Franchise Business Review including being named a Top Food & Beverage franchise, a Top Franchise for Women and a Top Recession Proof Franchise. In addition, the brand was named among the Top 500 restaurant chains by sales according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“Looking at the numbers achieved already in 2022, it is incredible to see the broad-scale success of our brand,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Coming off such an impressive year for Pizza Factory in 2021, it’s exciting to see this momentum continue into 2022, especially on the development side. Between our continued increase in sales, growth into new communities and states, and not to mention the introduction of new menu items like flatbreads and more, we can’t wait to bring even more awesome over the next six months.”

Rounding out the notable achievements in the first half of the year, Pizza Factory’s Loyalty App, powered by Punchh, saw an up-tick in downloads. Designed to enhance online ordering, the app now serves over 160,000 users and generated $5 million in sales, a 25% increase from this time last year.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide and is offering new development incentive programs.