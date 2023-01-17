Pizza Factory Signs 20 Franchise Agreements in 2022

Pizza Factory has continued to fire up its development momentum year after year. In 2022, this was no different as the brand signed 20 franchise agreements to expand into fresh markets.

As an iconic pizzeria making waves within the restaurant franchise industry, Pizza Factory has garnered attention from numerous experienced restaurant operators, sparking growth in new states. In fact, last year Pizza Factory opened its first Georgia location within the Athens community. On top of that milestone opening, the brand executed agreements to develop further in Arizona, Washington, Texas and its home state of California.

To top off an incredible year of franchise expansion, Pizza Factory is already starting off the new year on a strong note, landing on the coveted Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year.

“The success of the entire Pizza Factory system last year was wildly impressive,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “As we continue to grow our footprint across the west coast and into new states, its rewarding to see our brand’s tight-knit culture remain strong. This aspect of our brand has not only helped up grow, but brought in notable industry rankings too. As we head into 2023, our pipeline is primed for another year filled with growth, new products and even more pizza!”

Rounding out the notable achievements from last year, Pizza Factory is touring a six percent increase in systemwide sales. The brand also sold more than 2.3 million pizzas in 2022, some of which were generated through one of the brand’s most innovative LTO’s—like the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chicken Pizza which was made possible thanks to the brand’s new partnership with Pepsi.

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.