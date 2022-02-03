Pizza Factory Signs Agreement to Expand in Arizona

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, announced its latest signed agreement to further expand in Arizona. Looking to open in the Mesa area, local entrepreneur Rich Cardon will be the owner and operator.

An Arizona native himself, Cardon’s new Pizza Factory restaurant is set to open in Mesa this spring at 1221 South Gilbert Road. With a reputation like Pizza Factory, it’s no surprise that entrepreneurs like Cardon choose to fulfill their restaurant ownership dreams with the hometown pizzeria. Pizza Factory continues to reinforce its standing as a West Coast icon most recently by ranking on the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. After seeing record-breaking numbers the year before and kicking off the new year with an impressive award ranking, Pizza Factory is primed for another awesome development year starting off strong in Arizona.

“Even before I wanted to be a banker, I knew I wanted to be a restaurant owner. Out of all the restaurant concepts, Pizza Factory stood out because owners are able to create that familiar hometown brand in their communities,” says Cardon. “Due to my familiarity of the brand and passion for fresh, top notch pizza, I knew I was making the right choice when I began my ownership journey. The brand’s culture is exceptional as well, and I admire how the executive team supports its franchisees every step of the way. I’m thrilled to invest in a concept that I believe in and want to be a part of, and look forward to sharing Pizza Factory with the Mesa community in the coming months.”

After 20 years in the commercial real estate banking industry, Cardon is excited to bring Pizza Factory to Mesa. He plans to utilize his vast investment knowledge to successfully operate the full-service pizzeria. Cardon also is looking to open additional Pizza Factory locations in the future.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more.

“As someone who was also drawn to the close-knit atmosphere of Pizza Factory, I’m excited for the brand’s continued expansion with Cardon’s new restaurant in Mesa, thus strengthening our footprint across the Western region,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Fans who become owners truly understand our mission of cultivating relationships with our loyal customers and providing the warm and friendly service that we’re known for. With Rich’s business and banking expertise at the helm, I’m confident that he will prosper at the Mesa location and am happy knowing that he’ll also be dedicating time to making connections with the community along the way.”

As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.