Pizza Factory Signs Deal to Expand in Modesto

Pizza Factory adds another location to its West Coast portfolio with a recent signed agreement to bring a new location to Modesto.

Alex and Jasmin Stewart, two longtime fans of Pizza Factory, have recently joined the brand as franchise owners. With decades of combined experience in social work, sports, restaurant & hospitality and more, the Stewarts are eager to transfer their skills to restaurant ownership.

“We’ve been exploring options for business ownership for quite some time, and throughout our search we’ve remained firm that it was important for us to align with a brand that shared our same family and community values—Pizza Factory is just that,” says Jasmin Stewart. “After years of frequenting the Pizza Factory in our hometown, the restaurant became a huge part of our lives. When we moved to Modesto, we recognized a need for a concept like Pizza Factory and we knew we wanted to bring one to the area. The tight-knit community, fresh food and iconic brand name make Pizza Factory a promising investment, and we’re thrilled to be opening our location soon.”

The couple places a strong importance on community involvement and volunteering, and see their Pizza Factory location as a prime opportunity to further that mission. After years of enjoying the brand as loyal customers, the Stewarts join a growing group of franchisees whose love for the brand encouraged them to invest in the concept. In fact, interest for the award-winning pizzeria has never been higher, with the brand welcoming a wave of new franchisees in California and beyond, including a 3-unit agreement in Central, Calif and five-unit agreement in San Bernardino. This is in part to the caliber of the iconic brand, most recently landing on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises list in the best of pizza category.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“One of my favorite aspects of Pizza Factory is the growing franchise family we’ve cultivated,” says Mary Jane Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see customers love our brand enough to invest and share our mission with more communities. I started my journey with Pizza Factory as a franchisee and I believed in the brand so much that I’ve continued to expand my role with the brand, so I understand firsthand the benefits of our model. I’m certain that Alex and Jasmin will thrive as owners and continue to grow alongside us.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide.