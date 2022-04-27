Pizza Factory Signs Deal to Open in Redmond, Washington

Pizza Factory, known for its iconic hometown vibe with an innovative approach to operations, announced its latest signed agreement to further expand in Redmond, Washington. New franchisees and business entrepreneurs Taranjit Sekhon and Arshdeep Brar, are leading the growth effort with expectations to open a Redmond location by late Spring 2022.

As multi-brand operators, Sekhon and Brar are bringing extensive ownership experience and complementary skillsets to Pizza Factory. On a local level, Brar will maintain efficient back-of-the-house operations, while Sekhon will manage the location as a whole. After the Redmond opening, the pair looks forward to developing additional Pizza Factory locations in the future.

“Pizza Factory definitely stood out to us, especially with its scalable growth opportunities and community centered focus. As a beloved brand with widespread loyalty, we’re confident Redmond locals will welcome Pizza Factory as their new favorite hometown pizzeria,” says Sekhon. “Building the Express design was a perfect investment for us. With the model’s opportune size and off-premise dining options, customers will love the convenience factor. We’re thrilled for the opportunity to grow with the Pizza Factory brand and look forward to developing the Washington market through our aggressive business plan.”

Playing into Pizza Factory’s motto of staying true to its roots, Sakhon, who also grew up in the area, is planning to form meaningful connections with Redmond residents. From job creating opportunities, offering organizations sponsorships and hosting events, the owners will engrain Pizza Factory into the local community from day one.

“It’s invigorating to see multi-brand operators like Sekhon and Brar believe in our awesome business model,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. The duo’s impressive understanding of business objectives along with profit-driven store management skills showcases their strong performance record in helping to grow well-known brands. I’m confident in their abilities and look forward to seeing their success with the Redmond location.”

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.