Pizza Factory in Jerome is rolling out the red carpet for the community on November 9 for a grand opening celebration The day is all about showing appreciation for the community’s support, with plenty of fun and giveaways.

The special day will be filled with several promotions including $20 three-topping XL Pizza all day, and for the first 50 people in line including a free Pizza Factory shirt, a free small pizza and the chance to win free pizza for a year.

WHY: The Pizza Factory team wants to thank the Jerome community for the warm welcome by offering a day filled with pizza, special deals, and family-friendly fun.

WHERE: Pizza Factory Jerome – 3230 South Lincoln Jerome, ID 83338

WHEN: Saturday, November 9th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.