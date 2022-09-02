Pizza Guys Adds Signature Stuffed Crust Option to Menu

Pizza Guys has announced a new addition to its menu. Their Signature Stuffed Crust option will be available on any large pizza for a limited time.

After much demand, Pizza Guys is now offering their Signature Stuffed Crust that’s great for any cheese lover. It’s incredibly delicious and has the perfect amount of mozzarella cheese stuffed in a buttery, golden crust. Customers can upgrade to the new option for only $3 more on any large pizza for a limited time. The brand’s constant additions to their menu exemplify Pizza Guys’ commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and innovation.

“We know that stuffed crust pizza is popular among customers and we wanted to be able to provide this option for our customers, too,” says CEO and co-founder of the brand Shahpour Nejad. “Introducing new ways for customers to experience Pizza Guys’ quality ingredients is always a priority.”

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.

“We will be adding new menu items to keep customers satisfied and coming back for more,” says Nejad. With six stores opened so far this year in Redding, San Carlos, Bakersfield, Santa Fe Springs, Chatsworth and Temecula, more customers have been able to experience Pizza Guys’ quality ingredients and great customer service.

“Pizza Guys will always be informed of the latest food trends and we will add to our menu accordingly,” says Nejad.