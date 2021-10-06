Pizza Guys Begins Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign

Pizza Guys is kicking off its eighth year of partnering with the American Cancer Society with its Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign starting October 1. Since 2014, Pizza Guys has raised over $271,000 to help fund cancer research and programs. The campaign will run through the end of the month in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

To support and honor those affected by breast cancer, Pizza Guys will go pink! Shades of pink will be used on their large boxes, uniforms, and social media platforms. Additionally, proceeds from every large pizza sold and one dollar from every Raising Dough for a Cure Special will go towards a donation to the American Cancer Society. With the Raising Dough for a Cure Special, customers can purchase any large specialty pizza at a discount in store and online. Each specialty pizza will be available for $19.99 throughout the Sacramento, CA and Nevada markets, $21.99 in the Bay Area, and $23.99 in the Greater Bay Area. All large pizzas will come in a pink box to commemorate the cause.

In addition to the campaign, Pizza Guys will be participating in the Making Strides Event on Sunday, October 17th. The brand will have a booth at the event with prize giveaways.

“The Raising Dough for a Cure Campaign is our way of giving back to the community and encouraging others to do the same,” says Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “During a time of crisis like we face now, it is more important than ever that we show our support for the brave individuals fighting breast cancer.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the Specialty Pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.