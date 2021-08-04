Pizza Guys Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Golden Slice Pizza Giveaway

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in unique flavors and fresh, high-quality food – is celebrating their 35th anniversary with their Golden Slice campaign, offering customers the opportunity to win pizza for a year.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our company’s milestone and give back to the people who have made our success possible: our customers,” states Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “When I opened my first pizza restaurant in 1986 with my partner Reza Kalantari, I had no idea that it would become what it is today. For 35 years, I have seen team members become multi-unit owners, generations of customers still loyal to us and the growth of our communities we serve.”

From August through December 2021, Pizza Guys will be hiding 35 Golden Slice tickets inside their pizza boxes. Customers who buy any large pizza will have the chance to find one of these Golden Slices and receive free pizza for a year. The Golden Slices will randomly be distributed in pizza boxes across participating Pizza Guys locations. To claim the prize, the lucky finders will simply need to submit their information and a picture of their Golden Slice to goldenslice@pizzaguys.com.