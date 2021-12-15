Pizza Guys Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

Pizza Guys is serving up a delicious new promotion to kick-off the holidays: its 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway. The giveaway will be promoted on the brand’s official social media accounts from Dec. 10, 2021 – Dec. 21, 2021.

Throughout the promotion, Pizza Guys will be giving away different bundles of items, including their new Cheezee Garlic Rolls and other menu items featuring the brand’s signature white garlic sauce. Prizes will change throughout the giveaway period allowing for a variety of different offerings to be won.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the @pizzaguysofficial Instagram page and “like” the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway post. Reshare the post on your Instagram Story and tag a friend to be entered. Participants can enter the giveaway an unlimited number of times.

“Pizza Guys is always finding ways to engage with our customer-base and spread a little bit of cheer during the holiday season,” says Pizza Guys CEO and founder, Shahpour Nejad. “Our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is one of the many ways we give back to our community and introduce new customers to Pizza Guys’ gourmet creations.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring the satisfaction of its customers. Home of the Specialty Pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with a secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California.