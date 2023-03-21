Pizza Guys Introduces Five Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza

Pizza Guys announced a new addition to their menu. Their new Five Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available in large size only as of March 1.

After much demand, Pizza Guys is now offering a specialty pizza featuring their Signature Stuffed Crust that’s great for any cheese lover. It’s incredibly delicious, topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella, mild cheddar, grated Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano cheeses on their Signature Stuffed Crust. The brand’s constant additions to their menu exemplify Pizza Guys’ commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and innovation.

“We have a variety of premium cheese toppings and wanted to give our customers the ultimate cheese pizza, so we’re adding a perfect blend of those cheeses,” says CEO and co-founder of the brand, Shahpour Nejad. “Introducing new and delicious ways for customers to experience Pizza Guys’ quality ingredients is always a priority.”

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with a signature sauce made from their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.

“We will continue to listen to our customers and give them menu items they crave, with only the best quality ingredients,” says Nejad.