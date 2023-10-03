Pizza Guys Kicks Off 'Raising Dough for a Cure' Campaign to Benefit American Cancer Society

Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations, is partnering with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and kicking off its Raising Dough for a Cure campaign, which will run from October 1 through October 31. The partnership is to generate awareness, raise money for breast cancer research, and show support for those battling or affected by breast cancer.

Pizza Guys will donate a portion of proceeds of every large pizza sold and $1 for every Raising Dough for a Cure Special ($4.00 off a large pizza at regular menu price) used to ACS. Customers also have the ability to donate in store or online. To honor cancer survivors, fighters and caregivers, large pizzas will come in pink boxes and employees will wear shirts specially designed for the Raising Dough for a Cure campaign.

“This year is extra special because it marks our 10-year partnership with ACS. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $30,000.00,” Nejad says. “In addition to raising money, all stores are encouraged to go pink and participate in their local Making Strides Event. Our flagship Pizza Guys location will be participating in the Making Strides Walk in Sacramento on October 15 and are the presenting sponsor.”

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its partnership with the ACS, Pizza Guys held a silent auction in September and raised a total of $3,192 from the event. Up to date, the brand has raised over $352,000.00 through the support of its franchisees and customers.

For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with customer-oriented business people that want to grow through franchising.