Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza franchise that specializes in fresh, high-quality food – launched their new Spicy Pizza Campaign, set to bring a flavorful kick to their already popular menu.

Running through July 31, this campaign offers pizza lovers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy some of Pizza Guys’ most delicious and spicy creations at a discounted rate. Customers can enjoy a $5 discount on all large spicy specialty pies by using the code SPICY5. This promotion includes not only the beloved spicy staples from their menu but also introduces two new limited-time offerings: the Spicy Chipotle Pepperoni Pizza and the Spicy Curry Pizza. These new additions promise to tantalize taste buds with bold, exciting flavors.

The Spicy Chipotle Pepperoni Pizza features a perfect blend of smoky chipotle peppers and classic pepperoni, creating a unique twist on a fan favorite. Meanwhile, the Spicy Curry Pizza combines the rich, aromatic spices of curry with fresh ingredients, offering a delectable fusion that’s sure to please adventurous eaters. Both pizzas exemplify Pizza Guys’ dedication to culinary innovation and quality.