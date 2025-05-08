Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based franchise known for fresh, high-quality pizza creations, has officially launched a new premium crust experience: the Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Crust. Customers can now upgrade any large pizza with this savory, flavor-infused crust for just $3.50.

The Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Crust features a golden, buttery outer layer stuffed with real mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic, and a signature spice blend. It’s a rich, flavor-packed upgrade that elevates any pizza on the menu.

But Pizza Guys didn’t stop at the crust. To take the experience all in, the brand also introduced a brand-new specialty pizza built around the crust: the All-In Stuffed Crust Pizza. This fully loaded creation combines the new Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Crust with Pizza Guys’ Signature Red Sauce, a rich Italian three-cheese blend, cheddar, and crave-worthy cup & crisp pepperoni.

“Our Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Crust is a flavor upgrade on its own, but we wanted to go even further,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “That’s why we created the All-In Stuffed Crust Pizza. It brings together bold ingredients from crust to topping, so customers don’t just get flavor on the edge – they’ll get it in every bite.”

While other brands stop at the crust, Pizza Guys goes all in, crafting a pizza that’s built for flavor from the bottom up. It’s not just about what’s inside the crust, it’s about what’s inside the whole pizza. Now available at all Pizza Guys locations, the Garlic Parmesan Stuffed Crust and All-In Stuffed Crust Pizza reinforce the brand’s commitment to menu innovation while staying true to its roots: —fresh dough made in-store daily, sauces prepared with vine-ripened California tomatoes, and premium toppings.

For nearly four decades, Pizza Guys has been serving up one-of-a-kind specialty pizzas rooted in authenticity, innovation, and fresh-made flavor. From its scratch-made dough to its customer-focused service and digital ordering tools, Pizza Guys delivers pizza the way it should be—crafted with care and loaded with real ingredients.