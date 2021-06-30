Pizza Guys Looks to San Diego for Expansion

Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food, is planning to continue their expansion down the California coast, moving south of the Los Angeles area. Driven by their passion to provide high quality food and give back to local communities, the brand is specifically eyeing San Diego area for development, searching for qualified partners who are ready to bring Pizza Guys to their area.

For almost 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

“Right now, we are seeing demand for food from takeout and delivery restaurants rise, which means it is a perfect industry for people to become involved in, especially with Pizza Guys,” says Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “We are excited to announce our expansion in San Diego and look forward to partnering with local entrepreneurs looking to bring a proven and affordable business concept to their community.”

This expansion throughout Southern California is part of Pizza Guys’ growth strategy to expand the brand’s presence throughout the West Coast and beyond. The brand has a strong passion for its home state and giving back to as many communities as possible. Pizza Guys has ramped up their mission of giving back over the past year, making headlines throughout various cities for donating thousands of pizzas to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

“When you join Pizza Guys, you join a family,” adds Nejad. “We are a very hands-on franchise and do everything we can to support our local franchisees. You get the independence of being a business owner with the support and guidance from our experienced corporate team. We are looking for new additions to our family who can help share our delicious food and embrace San Diego as Pizza Guys’ newest community.”

The brand currently has 5 locations in Southern California: Santa Clarita, Apple Valley, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona, and has a solid foundation for franchise support. As Pizza Guys grows, the concept is excited to reach new areas and make meaningful connections with the local communities. Nejad believes Pizza Guys can open 15 new locations in San Diego and surrounding areas, which would provide over 200 new job opportunities throughout the area.