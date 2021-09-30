Pizza Guys to Open New Location in San Carlos, California

Pizza Guys - a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations - is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in San Carlos. The new location will be the first to be opened by local entrepreneur Huan Hoang, who plans on opening additional locations in Menlo Park, Mountain View and Sunnyvale in the near future. It will be located at 796 El Camino Real and is slated to open in late-October.

A former school district employee who always desired to play a pivotal role in his community, Hoang was first introduced to the Pizza Guys brand and its franchising opportunities from a friend who owned a pizza business. Hoang began to work for his friend and became fully immersed in the pizza franchising industry, working hard and aiming to one day open a franchise of his own. Now, an official Pizza Guys franchise owner, Hoang looks to use his new business to create a positive difference at the local level.

“When I first came here from Vietnam, one of the first foods I ate was pizza,” says Hoang. “It has since become a very nostalgic food for me and I can always tell a good cheese pizza when I see one. I developed a love for the pizza industry and the Pizza Guys products in general. I see the opening of my first Pizza Guys location to be a significant milestone in my life and now look to involve my new business in the community in as many ways possible.”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has been able to maintain the steady growth and success it experienced during the peak of the pandemic even now, at its tail end. Its community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided those most affected by COVID-19 with employment opportunities and local donations.

“We rely on dedicated franchise partners such as Huan to expand the Pizza Guys concept and lend a helping hand to those in Pizza Guys communities,” says Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We are extremely excited to support him on the opening of his first location and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on San Carlos.”