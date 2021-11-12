Pizza Guys to Open Store in Fontana, California

Pizza Guys - a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations - is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Fontana. The new restaurant will be the first to be opened by local entrepreneur Adavelia Young, who plans on opening three additional locations locally in the near future. It will be located at 16212 E Foothill Blvd., and is slated to open in mid-November.

With previous franchising experience owning an operating other fast-casual concepts, Young was attracted to Pizza Guys due to the taste and high-quality of the brand’s menu items. She intends on using her new Pizza Guys business to create a positive difference in the Fontana community and establish it as a local favorite pizza shop.

“I have owned other pizza restaurant concepts in the past, but none of their products can compare to what Pizza Guys has to offer,” says Young. “I’m extremely excited to be opening our new Pizza Guys location in Fontana to begin developing local relationships and repeat customers.”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has been able to maintain the steady growth and success it experienced during the peak of the pandemic even now, at its tail end. Its community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided those most affected by COVID-19 with employment opportunities and local donations.

“We are very proud in seeing amazing franchise partners like Ada open up their first location and continue expanding the Pizza Guys brand,” says Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We can’t wait to see her open her doors for the first time and cultivate a positive reputation for our brand in Fontana.”