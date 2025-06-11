Pizza Guys, the Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations, announces its newest location opening in Palo Alto. The location opened on June 5th, and is located at 3864 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.

The new Pizza Guys in Palo Alto is locally owned by Duc and Hien Hoang with Vinh Nguyen, a family team looking to bring high-quality, delicious pizzas and exceptional service to their community. Having worked at Pizza Guys through high school and college, Duc always dreamed of owning his own location and structuring it around the brand’s strong, family-oriented culture. After graduating in 2024 with a degree in Biomedical Engineering, he introduced the brand to his uncles, Vinh and Hien, and is now making his dream a reality.

“Opening a Pizza Guys has been a long time in the making,” said Duc. “Ever since my first job with the brand, I knew I wanted to open my own location one day. The opportunity is finally here, and I’m proud to finally share the pizza, family, and the brand I love with the Palo Alto community.”

Duc, Vinh, and Hien chose to open a location in Palo Alto after seeing the strong consumer demand for Pizza Guys in neighboring areas. With connections to local businesses and hospitals in Palo Alto, the trio looks forward to providing high-quality, fresh, and delicious meals to the members of the community.

“Duc’s time with us has been nothing short of impressive.” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “We’re proud to have him continue his journey as a part of the Pizza Guys family, now as an owner. We are confident the Palo Alto community will be in great hands with him, Vinh, and Hien. Our brand is built on quality, community, and strong partnerships, and they truly represent all three.”

Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction for 39 years. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with customer-oriented business people that want to grow through franchising.