Pizza Guys Opens Latest Store in Temecula

Pizza Guys is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Temecula. The new restaurant will be located at 32389 Temecula Pkwy. and is slated to open late-May. This is the first Pizza Guys restaurant owned by Edward Phan, My Phan and Hung Ung. They are also planning to open a second location in Murrieta in the next few years.

These owners are no stranger to Pizza Guys. All three of them began working at Pizza Guys in their high school years delivering coupons and pizzas to their community. Eventually, they joined the in-store crew and began developing their skills and taking on more responsibilities.

“I decided to pursue the Pizza Guys franchise since I started doing coupons for them in high school. As I went through college, I carried on working at Pizza Guys and now I am opening my own and I couldn’t be more excited,” says Phan. “Our location is going to be interactive with the community and focus on consistently bringing the best food quality and service. Pizza Guys is what I have known my entire life, I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I am thrilled to be opening this location with My and Hung”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has expanded quickly in the past year. Its community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided many employment opportunities and local donations. The Temecula store opening is expected to bring 20+ jobs to the area.

“This team has worked for Pizza Guys for years in a variety of positions,” adds Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “Because of their dedication to our brand and their in-depth knowledge of how we run, we are extremely excited to support them on the opening of their first location and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the Temecula community.”