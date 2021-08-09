Pizza Guys Opens Store in Atwater, California

Pizza Guys - a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality creations - is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Atwater. The new location will be opened by local entrepreneur Shind Singh and is the third Pizza Guys restaurant he has opened, with plans for additional locations in the near future. It will be located at 263 E. Bellevue Rd. and is slated to open in late-August.

Singh is an expert in the pizza franchising industry. Originally born in India, he began working as an employee of a pizza franchise when he first arrived in the U.S. Through his commitment to the business model and natural work ethic, Singh rose through the ranks quickly, eventually making the leap from pizza shop employee, to Pizza Guys franchise owner.

“I have been involved in the pizza franchise industry for most of my adult life,” says Singh. “Starting from the bottom and having worked my way to the top, I have come to understand every facet of the industry and have learned that customer satisfaction always comes first. I have always been impressed by Pizza Guys’ commitment to providing excellent customer service and look towards maintaining the positive reputation of the brand as we open our newest location in Atwater.”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has been able to maintain the steady growth and success it experienced during the peak of the pandemic even now, at its tail end. Its community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided those most affected by COVID with employment opportunities and local donations.

“The success of our brand relies on the industry experience and first-hand knowledge of local owners such as Singh,” says Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We are extremely excited to support him on the opening of his newest location and his continued contributions to the Atwater community.”