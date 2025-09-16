Pizza Guys is bringing its 100th location to Texas, a milestone that celebrates the brand’s continued growth and reflects a shared commitment to the values that have fueled its success: quality food and strong community connections. The new Plano location at 9613 Coit Road, Suite 109, opening fall 2025, marks the start of a strong partnership between Texas and Pizza Guys across the Lone Star State, rooted in the same principles that have guided the brand nationwide.

With 99 stores already open across California and Nevada, Pizza Guys is actively seeking franchisees to open many more locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, targeting cities like Plano, Frisco, Prosper, McKinney, and Rockwall. The company also aims to establish relationships across the Houston, San Antonio, and Austin metro areas.

“As we grow into Texas, this expansion is more than just about bringing our handcrafted pizzas to a new community, it’s about partnering with local entrepreneurs and helping them build something their friends and family will love,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “We’ve seen growing interest from people across the state who are passionate about their communities and want to bring something new to them, and we’re excited to support them with a successful franchise model. The newest location is the start of building a lasting connection with communities across the state.”

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Texas’ rapid population growth, strong economy, and business-friendly climate made it a natural next step for the growing brand. As Pizza Guys accelerates its growth, Texas’ community pride, family values, and appetite for quality are what truly makes the state a natural home for the brand’s next chapter.

For nearly four decades, Pizza Guys has been serving up its signature specialty pizzas made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. As the brand continues to grow, Pizza Guys remains deeply committed to franchisee success, offering a family-style company culture built on support, collaboration, and hands-on guidance from opening day and beyond.