Pizza Guys Plots More SoCal Growth, Especially in LA

Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-founded pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality food, is planning to continue their expansion throughout southern California, particularly in Los Angeles. Driven by their passion to provide high quality food, the franchise is eyeing the Los Angeles area for the development of 30 restaurants, searching for qualified partners who are ready to bring Pizza Guys to their community.

“The success that Pizza Guys has seen, especially after the pandemic, is proof that the delivery and takeout business model are efficient,” says Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “Our brand has been thriving across the Pizza Guys network because we have been able to keep providing our customers with access to trustworthy and delicious food offerings. We can’t wait to bring these same offerings to more communities in Los Angeles.”

For almost 37 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily, and use only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with customer-oriented business people that want to grow through franchising.

“As many people look for the next step in their career, we often see people turn to franchising as a solution,” says Nejad. “When you join Pizza Guys, you join a family. We are a very hands-on franchise and do everything we can to support our local franchisees. You get the independence of being a business owner with the support and guidance from our experienced corporate team. We are looking for new additions to our family who can help share our delicious food in the Los Angeles community.”

The expansion throughout Southern California is part of Pizza Guys’ growth strategy to expand the brand’s presence throughout the West Coast and beyond. It currently has 10 locations in Southern California: Santa Clarita, Apple Valley, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, Chatsworth, Santa Fe Springs, Temecula, San Diego and Corona. In addition, 3 locations are projected to open the beginning of 2023: Huntington Beach, Orange, and Fontana. As Pizza Guys grows, the concept is excited to reach new areas and make meaningful connections with the local communities. Nejad believes Pizza Guys can open 30 new locations in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, which would provide over 500 new job opportunities throughout the area.