Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza franchise that specializes in fresh, high-quality food – announced their new Malik Monk Special to celebrate the start of the basketball season.

A slam dunk deal for Pizza Guys and basketball fans, the new offering was crafted by Malik himself. The combo features a pizza with four premium meats, pepperoni, cup and crisp pepperoni, bacon and sausage, and a side of Cheezee Pepperoni Rolls. Beyond feeding hungry fans, the brand has also created a limited-edition box that transforms into a basketball hoop that customers can use to play at home while they watch Malik score on the screen. Guests can also stop by their local Pizza Guys to pick up a Pizza Guys x Malik Monk mini basketball for only $4 dollars. This deal comes as a continuation of Malik’s brand ambassador partnership with Pizza Guys that was announced earlier this year.

For pizza and basketball enthusiasts interested in purchasing the limited-edition box separately, they will be sold for $1 dollar at all participating locations. The Malik Monk Special will be available to purchase at select Pizza Guys locations starting November 1 for $29.99 and will be available until April 30, 2025.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Malik Monk on this exciting new special,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “At Pizza Guys, we’re always looking for ways to bring our customers something fresh, and teaming up with a local Sacramento fan favorite like Malik allows us to do just that. His energy and passion for the game mirror our commitment to delivering great food and exceptional service. We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy this unique deal while celebrating a local sports hero!”

For 38 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up their unique and crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. The brand prides itself on delivering great service through their innovative technology along with their pizzas.